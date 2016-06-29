FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Investigators successfully download EgyptAir flight data
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 29, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Investigators successfully download EgyptAir flight data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - Investigators have successfully downloaded data from crashed EgyptAir flight MS804's Flight Data Recorder and are validating over 1,200 parameters before the analysis process, Egypt's investigation committee said on Wednesday.

"Preliminary information shows that the entire flight is recorded on the FDR," Egypt's Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee said in a statement. "Recorded data is showing consistency with ACARS messages of lavatory and avionics smoke."

Recovered wreckage from the jet's front section showed signs of high temperature damage and soot, the committee said. The Cockpit Voice Recorder is still in France being repaired. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.