EgyptAir voice recorder indicates attempt to put out fire -investigation committee sources

CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - The cockpit voice recorder of crashed EgyptAir flight MS804 indicate an attempt to put out a fire on board the jet before it plunged into the Mediterranean, sources on the investigation committee said on Tuesday.

The recordings are in line with data extracted on the plane's other devices, which indicate the presence of smoke in the plane's lavatory and avionics system, the sources said.

The investigation committee remains open to all possibilities regarding what caused the crash, the sources said. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Ireland)