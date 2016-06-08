Egyptian airliner makes emergency landing in Uzbekistan after bomb threat

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - An Egyptian passenger plane, en route from Cairo to Beijing, has made an emergency landing in the town of Urgench in Uzbekistan after a bomb threat, Uzbek state carrier Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement on Wednesday.

There were 118 passengers and 17 crew members on board, all of whom were safely evacuated, the Uzbek company said. It did not specify the name of the Egyptian airline, though Russian news agencies reported the plane belonged to EgyptAir.

