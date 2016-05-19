FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REPEAT-Egyptian prosecutor general orders state security investigation into missing plane -judicial source
May 19, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

REPEAT-Egyptian prosecutor general orders state security investigation into missing plane -judicial source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to second alert)

CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s general prosecutor on Thursday ordered a state security investigation into the disappearance of the EgyptAir aircraft that vanished over Egyptian airspace en route to Cairo from Paris, judicial sources said.

Egypt’s civil aviation minister told a news conference it was too early to rule out either terrorism or a technical failure as the reason behind the plane’s disappearance.

Reporting by Haitham Ahmed; Writing by Eric Knecht; editing by John Stonestreet

