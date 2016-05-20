Three French investigators arrive in Cairo -airport sources

CAIRO, May 20 (Reuters) - Three French investigators and a technical expert from Airbus arrived at Cairo International Airport early Friday morning to help investigate the fate of a missing EgyptAir plane that disappeared on Thursday, airport sources said.

The French investigators are part of the French civil aviation ministry’s office of investigations and analysis, the sources said.

France is participating in an Egypt-led investigative committee as it is the country where the plane was manufactured and the one with the second-most number of passengers, 15, on board. A total of 66 people where on board, 30 of them Egyptian. (Reporting by Abdelnasser Aboelfadl; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)