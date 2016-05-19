FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama briefed by counterterrorism adviser on EgyptAir plane -W.House
May 19, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Obama briefed by counterterrorism adviser on EgyptAir plane -W.House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama received a briefing on the missing EgyptAir plane by Lisa Monaco, adviser for homeland security and counter-terrorism, the White House said on Thursday.

Obama asked to be updated throughout the day on the situation, in which a jet carrying 66 passengers and crew disappeared from radar over the Mediterranean. He directed administration officials to reach out to their international counterparts to offer support and assistance, deputy White House Press Secretary Eric Schultz said in a statement. (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

