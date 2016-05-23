Egypt prosecutor seeks data on crashed plane from French counterpart

CAIRO, May 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's Public Prosecutor asked his French counterpart to hand over data related to the crashed EgyptAir plane during its stay at Charles de Gaulle airport and until it left French airspace, his office said in a statement on Monday.

Nabil Sadek was requesting documents, audio and video records.

He also asked Greek authorities to hand over transcripts of calls between the pilot and Greek air traffic control officials, and for the officials to be questioned over whether the pilot sent a distress signal.

EgyptAir flight 804 from Paris to Cairo vanished off radar screens early on Thursday as it entered Egyptian airspace over the Mediterranean. The 10 crew and 56 passengers included 30 Egyptian and 15 French nationals.