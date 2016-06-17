FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second flight recorder on crashed Egyptair flight retrieved
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
June 17, 2016

Second flight recorder on crashed Egyptair flight retrieved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 17 (Reuters) - A second flight recorder with information on crashed EgyptAir Flight MS804 has been retrieved, Egyptian investigators said on Friday.

An Egyptian committee investigating last month’s crash into the eastern Mediterranean Sea made the announcement a day after search teams found the cockpit voice recorder in a breakthrough for investigators seeking to explain what caused the plane to go down, killing all 66 people on board. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


