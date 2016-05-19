FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian spy chief: EgyptAir crash likely to be a terrorist act -RIA
May 19, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

Russian spy chief: EgyptAir crash likely to be a terrorist act -RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s FSB security service Alexander Bortnikov said on Thursday that the crash of an EgyptAir jet en route from Paris to Cairo was “in all likelihood” caused by a terrorist act, the RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

Bortnikov, who was speaking in Minsk, Belarus, called on Russia’s European partners to work together to identify those behind the downing of the plane. He did not say what evidence he had that the crash was terrorism-related. (Reporting by Christian Lowe/Andrew Osborn; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

