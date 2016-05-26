FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt investigator says French specialist vessel to join black box search today
May 26, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Egypt investigator says French specialist vessel to join black box search today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 26 (Reuters) - Egypt’s air accidents chief said on Thursday that a vessel provided by French company Alseamar, which specialises in marine wreckage searches, will join within hours the hunt for the black boxes from crashed EgyptAir flight MS804.

Ayman al-Moqadem said negotiations were also underway to contract a second firm to help in the search.

The investigating team had also received radar imagery and audio recordings from Greece detailing the flight trajectory of the doomed plane and the last conversation between its pilot and Greek air traffic control, Moqadem said.

The search for the emergency locator transmitter is also underway and focused on a 5 km area, he added. (Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
