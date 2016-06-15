Search vessel has identified main locations of EgyptAir wreckage -statement

CAIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - A deep ocean search vessel hunting for the remains of an EgyptAir jet that crashed in the eastern Mediterranean last month has identified several main locations of its wreckage, the Egyptian investigation committee said on Wednesday.

The vessel, John Lethbridge, has provided the first images of wreckage to investigators. A search team on board the vessel will now draw a map of the wreckage’s distribution spots, the committee said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Mark Heinrich)