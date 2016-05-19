FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian armed forces received distress signal from missing EgyptAir plane
May 19, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Egyptian armed forces received distress signal from missing EgyptAir plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Rescue services from the Egyptian armed forces reported receiving a distress signal at 04:26 am local time (0226 GMT) from the EgyptAir plane that went missing overnight, an official from the airline said in a statement.

The Airbus 320 disappeared from Egyptian air space almost two hours earlier, at 02:30 a.m., some 280 kms (165 miles) from the Egyptian coastline, according to EgyptAir. It had been due to land at 03:15 a.m.

No further details were provided as to the nature of the distress signal.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Eric Knecht; editing by John Stonestreet

