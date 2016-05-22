FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Egypt's Sisi says all scenarios possible in EgyptAir crash
May 22, 2016

REFILE-Egypt's Sisi says all scenarios possible in EgyptAir crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Amends day in first paragraph)

CAIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged the media on Sunday not to speculate about the cause of an EgyptAir plane crash which killed all 66 people on board, and said all scenarios are still being considered.

In a speech he gave at the opening of a fertilizer plant, Sisi said the investigation into the cause of the crash could take a long time but that no one could hide the facts.

“Until now all scenarios are possible. So please, it is very important that we do not talk and say there is a specific scenario,” Sisi told assembled ministers and MPs. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)

