Egypt's Sisi orders civil aviation ministry, military, to locate EgyptAir plane debris

CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered the civil aviation ministry, the army’s search and rescue centre, the navy, and the air force to take all necessary measures to locate debris from the EgyptAir plane that disappeared early on Thursday.

In a statement issued by his office, Sisi also ordered an investigative committee formed by the civil aviation ministry to immediately start investigating the causes of the plane’s disappearance. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Hugh Lawson)