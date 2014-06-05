Egypt's Beltone offers to buy 20 pct of EFG Hermes

CAIRO, June 5 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Beltone said on Thursday it had offered to buy 20 percent of shares in investment bank EFG Hermes at 16 Egyptian pounds ($2.24) per share.

“The deal value is at 1.835 billion Egyptian pounds with a price of 16 pounds per share,” it said in a statement.

EFG Hermes is one of the biggest investment banks in the Middle East, and a deal to buy a major stake in it would be seen as a sign of revival in Egypt’s equity market after years of depressed activity since the 2011 revolution.