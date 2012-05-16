FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian Resorts swings to Q1 loss - bourse
May 16, 2012

Egyptian Resorts swings to Q1 loss - bourse

CAIRO, May 16 (Reuters) - Egyptian Resorts fell to a net loss in the first quarter of 2012 from a profit a year earlier, according to figures published by the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The real estate firm made a loss of 5.5 million Egyptian pounds ($911,300) in the first three months of the year, compared to a profit of 1.3 million pounds in the same period of 2011, the bourse said, without giving further details.

Egyptian Resorts and other property firms have been hit by the political and economic turmoil that followed the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak last year. It has not sold any land to developers since the third quarter of 2008. ($1 = 6.0352 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Tamim Elyan)

