CAIRO, March 18 (Reuters) - Real estate firm Egyptian Resorts reported a consolidated full-year net loss of 7.4 million Egyptian pounds ($1.2 million), the bourse said on Sunday.

The company, which makes most of its money selling land to developers, made a 9.1 million pounds loss in 2010. ($1 = 6.0332 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Marwa Awad; Editing by Dan Lalor)