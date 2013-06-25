FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen to get Volksbanken loan package-report
June 25, 2013 / 4:52 PM / 4 years ago

Raiffeisen to get Volksbanken loan package-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 25 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Zentralbank will acquire a parcel of loans from part-nationalised lender Volksbanken AG to start fulfilling its pledge to support Volksbanken’s state-led rescue last year, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International , will get assets worth 300 million euros to 350 million euros ($392-458 million), the first tranche of a package that will wrap up in the third quarter, Der Standard said without identifying its sources.

A spokesman for Volksbanken declined to comment on the report while RZB did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

RZB Chief Executive Walter Rothensteiner had said on June 13 he was hopeful that Raiffeisen could finally strike a deal this month with Volksbanken.

Raiffeisen had agreed as part of the bailout to take steps that would boost Volksbanken’s capital by 100 million euros and liquidity by 500 million euros. It had said it might buy leasing assets to this end.

$1 = 0.7649 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

