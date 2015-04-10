FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EI Towers lowers acceptance level of planned Rai Way bid
#Broadcasting
April 10, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

EI Towers lowers acceptance level of planned Rai Way bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 10 (Reuters) - Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers has reduced to 40 percent from 66.7 percent the minimum acceptances level of its planned bid for state controlled rival Rai Way, it said in a statement on Friday.

The move could help EI Towers, which is controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi through his Mediaset group, overcome political and regulatory opposition to a deal.

EI Towers said all other terms of its planned bid remained unchanged, adding that the offer was not hostile. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
