February 12, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. gasoline futures extend rise on large stock decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline futures extended gains on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed a much larger-than-expected decline in stocks of the fuel.

Gasoline stocks were off by 1.9 million barrels, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed, compared with expectations for a 100,000-barrel draw in a Reuters poll.

U.S. RBOB gasoline futures rose by as much as 1.5 percent to a session high of $2.7977 per gallon by 10:49 a.m. EST (1549 GMT). (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

