U.S. gasoline futures extend losses after large storage build

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline futures extended losses to a session low on Wednesday after government data showed stocks of the fuel rose by nearly three times the expected amount.

U.S. gasoline supplies grew by 6.2 million barrels, compared with a forecast of a 2.3 million barrel in a Reuters poll.

U.S. RBOB gasoline futures fell by 1.56 cents after the report was released to a session low of $2.6533 a gallon, after trading as high as $2.6830. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)