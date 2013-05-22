U.S. gasoline stocks buoyant ahead of driving season-EIA

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - As the U.S. summer driving season gets underway this Memorial Day weekend, stockpiles of gasoline in the United States are close to the highest level for this time of year since 1999, government data showed on Wednesday.

In its weekly report on fuel supplies, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said stockpiles of gasoline grew by 3 million barrels in the last week alone to stand at more than 220 million barrels, almost 10 percent higher than this time last year.

Traders are now betting prices of the motor fuel may fall unless demand picks up substantially as holidaymakers take to the roads over the summer.

The benchmark RBOB gasoline future contract has already slipped by more than 10 cents a gallon since Friday, trading around $2.82 a gallon on Wednesday.

“Gasoline remains the focus of the complex as we head into peak demand season,” said John Kilduff, a hedge fund manager at Again Capital in New York.

“The report is bearish given the large build in gasoline inventories.”

Even on the heavily-populated East Coast, which has suffered from a number of refinery closures in recent years, stocks of the motor fuel now stand at a 14-year high for the time of year, and are 10 million barrels above the level of last year.

Gasoline stocks on the East Coast have been boosted by imports from Europe and the expansion of the Colonial Pipeline, which carries refined products like gasoline and diesel from the refining center on the Gulf Coast to the New York Harbor.