EIA cuts 2012, 2013 non-OPEC oil output growth
#Energy
March 6, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 6 years ago

EIA cuts 2012, 2013 non-OPEC oil output growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration cut its estimates for oil production growth outside of OPEC members by 80,000 barrels per day in 2012 and by 170,000 bpd in 2013, according to its March Short Term Energy Outlook released on Tuesday.

Non-OPEC production for 2012 is expected to average 52.46 million bpd, while 2013 output is forecast to average 53.22 million bpd, the EIA said.

The EIA said transportation bottlenecks in the U.S. Midwest should keep prices for U.S. crude oil futures averaging $106 per barrel through 2013.

U.S. gasoline prices for the summer driving season should average $3.92 a gallon.

Reporting by Joshua Schneyer and Matthew Robinson; Editing by Marguerita Choy

