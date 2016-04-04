FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. oil January demand drops by 1 percent year-on-year - EIA
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 4, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. oil January demand drops by 1 percent year-on-year - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil demand dropped in January from a year earlier, as demand for gasoline and distillates products weakened, according to data released on Monday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Total U.S. oil demand fell 194,000 barrels per day, or 1 percent from the same month last year, to 19.05 million bpd, EIA data showed.

U.S. distillate demand, which was pummeled by a historically mild winter, fell 9.9 percent from January last year, as warmer weather cut demand for heating oil.

U.S. gasoline demand, which has seen sustained strength amid lower pump prices, fell in January by 0.6 percent, or 48,000 bpd, year-on-year.

The January drop in overall oil demand comes on the heels of a strong December. At 19.5 million bpd, December demand rose 0.4 percent, the first year-on-year rise in four months. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.