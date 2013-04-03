FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude stocks rise, fuel stocks fall-EIA
#Market News
April 3, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. crude stocks rise, fuel stocks fall-EIA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week even as imports decreased, and refined product inventories fell, government data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2.71 million barrels in the week to March 29, compared with analysts’ expectations for a rise of 2.2 million barrels. The rise came as crude imports fell by 227,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.89 million bpd.

Refinery utilization rose 0.6 percentage point to 86.3 percent of total capacity, EIA data showed, compared with expectations for a rise of 0.4 percentage point.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell 572,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a decline of 800,000 barrels.

Four-week average gasoline demand fell 1.2 percent from year-ago levels, the EIA reported.

Distillate fuels, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 2.27 million barrels, compared with expectations for a drop of 1.1 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

U.S. imports of refined products rose 287,000 barrels per day to 1.85 million bpd.

Crude stocks at delivery hub Cushing, Oklahoma, fell 287,000 barrels to 49.18 million barrels.

U.S. oil futures extended earlier losses after the data. By 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT) they were down $1.07 at $96.12 a barrel. Before the data, oil was down about 73 cents per barrel.

