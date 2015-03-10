EIA revises 2015 U.S. oil production upwards, lowers 2016 forecast

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - Expected U.S. crude oil production was revised upwards for 2015 but was lowered for 2016, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday.

The EIA expects total oil production in 2015 to be 9.35 million barrels per day, slightly higher than the 9.3 million bpd in last month’s short-term energy outlook.

Meanwhile, 2016 total oil production was expected to be 9.49 million bpd, down from 9.52 million bpd in the previous report, the EIA said. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chris Reese)