FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-EIA raises 2015 but lowers 2016 oil production forecasts
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 9, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-EIA raises 2015 but lowers 2016 oil production forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2015 crude oil production growth forecast in paragraph 2)

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Tuesday raised its 2015 but lowered its 2016 U.S. crude oil production forecasts.

In its short term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its 2015 U.S. crude oil production growth forecast to 720,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 530,000 bpd, but lowered its 2016 U.S. production by 160,000 bpd vs 20,000 bpd growth previously.

Meanwhile, it raised its 2015 U.S. oil demand growth forecast to 380,000 bpd vs 340,000 bpd seen last month, and left unchanged its 2016 demand growth forecast to 70,000 bpd. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.