FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EIA slightly raises 2015 and 2016 oil production forecasts
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 7, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

EIA slightly raises 2015 and 2016 oil production forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Tuesday modestly raised its 2015 and 2016 U.S. crude oil production forecasts while lowering its price outlook.

In its short term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its 2015 U.S. crude oil production growth forecast to 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 720,000 bpd.

The EIA forecast 2016 production will fall by 150,000 bpd, slightly less than its previous forecast of a 160,000 bpd decline.

The energy agency also lowered its forecasts for U.S. and global crude oil prices for 2016.

The average 2016 price for West Texas Intermediate crude , the U.S. benchmark, was forecast at $62.04 per barrel, a 5.4 percent drop from the previous monthly EIA forecast. The global benchmark Brent was forecast to average $67.04 per barrel, a 4.9 percent drop from the previous monthly EIA forecast. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.