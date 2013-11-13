FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. EIA trims 2014 world oil demand growth forecast
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. EIA trims 2014 world oil demand growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on non-OPEC oil production growth)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast global oil markets would be slightly looser in 2014 than previously estimated, but it tightened its outlook for this year.

In its monthly Short Term Energy Outlook, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2014 by 30,000 bpd to 1.14 million bpd. At the same time, it cut its outlook for non-OPEC oil production growth by 20,000 bpd to 1.48 million bpd.

The EIA raised its 2013 world oil demand growth forecast 110,000 barrels per day to 1.08 million bpd. Supplies of non-OPEC oil output were revised higher by 40,000 bpd to 1.55 million bpd. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek; ; Washington Energy, + 202-898-8415; (For help: Click “Contact Us” in your desktop, click here or call 1-800-738-8377 for Reuters Products and 1-888-463-3383 for Thomson products; For client training: training.americas@thomsonreuters.com; +1646-223-5546)))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.