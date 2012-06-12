FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EIA trims 2012 US natgas output, demand growth estimates
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 12, 2012 / 4:24 PM / 5 years ago

EIA trims 2012 US natgas output, demand growth estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday lowered its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012 for a second straight month but still expects output this year to be up 3.4 percent from 2011’s record levels.

In its June Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.25 billion cubic feet per day to 68.47 bcfd, still a record high but below its May outlook that had output this year at 69.14 bcfd. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.