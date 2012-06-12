EIA trims 2012 US natgas output, demand growth estimates

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday lowered its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012 for a second straight month but still expects output this year to be up 3.4 percent from 2011’s record levels.

In its June Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.25 billion cubic feet per day to 68.47 bcfd, still a record high but below its May outlook that had output this year at 69.14 bcfd. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)