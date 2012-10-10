FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EIA sees US natural gas production up in 2012, 2013
October 10, 2012

EIA sees US natural gas production up in 2012, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday said it expected domestic natural gas production in 2012 to be up nearly 4 percent from 2011’s record levels.

In its October Short-Term Energy and Winter Fuels Outlook, the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.6 billion cubic feet per day to a record 68.8 bcf per day, little changed from its September outlook.

The agency said it sees output growth slowing in 2013, gaining just 0.4 bcf per day as the reduction in drilling activity is offset by rising production from liquids-rich producing areas like Eagle Ford in Texas and Marcellus in Appalachia. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bernard Orr)

