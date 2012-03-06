FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EIA slightly raises 2012 US gas production growth estimate
#Energy
March 6, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 6 years ago

EIA slightly raises 2012 US gas production growth estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday slightly raised its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012, expecting output this year to be up 2.6 percent from 2011’s record levels.

In its March Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 1.7 billion cubic feet per day to a record 67.91 bcfd, up from its February outlook that had output this year at 67.64 bcf daily. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

