EIA sharply raises 2012 US natgas production estimate

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday sharply raised its estimate for domestic natural gas production in 2012, expecting output this year to be up 4.5 percent from 2011’s record levels.

In its April Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 3 billion cubic feet per day to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)