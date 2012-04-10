FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EIA sharply raises 2012 US natgas production estimate
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 10, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 6 years ago

EIA sharply raises 2012 US natgas production estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday sharply raised its estimate for domestic natural gas production in 2012, expecting output this year to be up 4.5 percent from 2011’s record levels.

In its April Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 3 billion cubic feet per day to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.