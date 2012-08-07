FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EIA trims US natural gas production, consumption growth outlook
August 7, 2012

EIA trims US natural gas production, consumption growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday slightly trimmed its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012, but still expects output this year to be up 3.8 percent from 2011’s record levels.

In its August short-term energy outlook, the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.5 billion cubic feet per day to a record 68.72 bcfd, down slightly from its July outlook that had output this year at 68.98 bcf daily. (Reporting by Joe Silha in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
