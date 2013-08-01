FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude reserves rose 15 pct in 2011, natgas up 9.8 pct -EIA
#Energy
August 1, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. crude reserves rose 15 pct in 2011, natgas up 9.8 pct -EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. proved reserves of crude oil rose 15 percent in 2011 and natural gas reserves rose 9.8 percent, the Department of Energy’s statistics arm said on Thursday.

Crude oil reserves rose to 29 billion barrels while wet natural gas reserves rose to 348.8 trillion cubic feet, as advanced drilling techniques, including hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, led to the U.S. energy boom, the Energy Information Administration said. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

