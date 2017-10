June 11 (Reuters) - Oil demand in developing countries outstripped consumption in wealthy nations for the first time ever in April, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

Demand for oil in countries not in the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development hit 44.5 million barrels per day for the month, the EIA said, compared with 44.3 million bpd in the OECD. (Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)