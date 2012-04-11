FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EIA: Biggest 3-week US crude stocks build since '09
#Energy
April 11, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 6 years

EIA: Biggest 3-week US crude stocks build since '09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stocks last week logged the largest three-week build in inventories since the week to Jan. 30, 2009, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

A total of 18.9 million barrels were added to crude inventories over the last three weeks.

The largest crude stock build was in the Gulf Coast (PADD III) region where oil inventories rose 2.14 million barrels.

East Coast gasoline stocks dropped 1.92 million barrels to 56.94 million barrels, according to the government data.

Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan

