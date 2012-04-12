FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EIB raises 182 mln eur from CO2 permit sales in March
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

EIB raises 182 mln eur from CO2 permit sales in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) has raised around 182 million euros ($239.78 million) from the sale of 21.6 million European Union carbon permits in March, fetching an average price of 8.43 euros a tonne each, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank’s sales of EU Allowances for December 2013 delivery were carried out on a forward basis via the over-the-counter market and over exchanges, the EIB said in its monthly report on carbon permit sales volume.

The volumes sold per trading day varied between 950,000 and 1.15 million during March. The next monthly carbon sales report will be published on May 8, the bank added. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Jane Baird)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.