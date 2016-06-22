FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EIB primed for post-Brexit hiatus
June 22, 2016 / 4:36 PM / a year ago

EIB primed for post-Brexit hiatus

Abhinav Ramnarayan

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - The European Investment Bank is prepared to put its bond issuance on hold if there is volatility in the event of a UK exit from the European Union.

The European Union's bank, which is owned by and represents the interests of the bloc's member states, is the SSA issuer most likely to be affected if the UK votes to leave the EU this week.

"I think a KfW benchmark in US dollars should be do-able - they may lose some investors, but not that many. EIB in euros, on the other hand, may have to wait a while," said one SSA banker.

But EIB officials say the supranational is in a good position to weather any storm after front-loading much of its issuance in the first half of the year.

"This year we've raised something like 46bn-equivalent out of a programme of 60bn-65bn and that was to accommodate some period of volatility," Bertrand de Mazieres, director general of finance at EIB, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Wednesday.

Eila Kreivi, director and head of capital markets at EIB, said at a Euromoney conference in London: "If worst comes to worst, we can sit out for a few months if we have to."

Kreivi also downplayed any concerns about a potential downgrade of its credit ratings if the UK leaves the EU. The UK has a 16.1% share of the EIB's capital, similar to that of Germany, France and Italy, leading some analysts to speculate about the supranational's ratings.

"The emphasis on callable capital has reduced in recent times, so the technical aspect we don't expect to be a major issue," said Kreivi.

She added that even in the event of Brexit it would take time to fully understand the implications.

"We would not be part of the negotiations but our fate would be part of the negotiations. It would be a very long process, most likely," Kreivi said. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy and Philip Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
