EIB lends 350 mln euros to Slovenian development bank
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

EIB lends 350 mln euros to Slovenian development bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) extended 350 million euros ($475 million) in loans to Slovenian development bank SID Banka on Thursday for development projects.

About 300 million euros will go to funding small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and 50 million to help boost green energy and energy efficiency projects run by public and private firms, the EIB said in a statement.

"Support for the financing of projects implemented by SMEs and mid-cap companies is the key policy objective of the EIB in Slovenia, as the SME and mid-cap sector represents the engine of growth and innovation," said EIB Vice-President Laszlo Baranyay.

The government of Slovenia is trying to avoid asking for an international bailout after its banks amassed more than 8 billion euros in bad loans, the equivalent of about one-quarter of its economic output.

Slovenia's economy was badly hit by the global financial crisis and lapsed into recession in 2012 due to a slide in exports, a credit crunch and a fall in consumer spending after budget cuts.

$1 = 0.7377 euros Reporting by Maja Zuvelal; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
