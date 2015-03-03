FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Volvo selling shares in India's Eicher Motors to raise up to $300 mln - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Global truck maker Volvo is looking to sell $250 million worth of shares in India’s Eicher Motors, with an option to increase the sale to up to $300 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The shares sale is happening at an indicative range of 14,636-15,907 rupees per share, according to the document.

Eicher shares closed down 3.2 percent at 15,907.95 rupees on Tuesday, ahead of the sale.

Volvo currently owns an 8.4 percent stake in the company via unit Aktiebolaget Volvo, BSE data shows. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

