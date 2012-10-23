BRIEF-Dupont CFO expects after-tax proceeds of $4 billion cash from sale of car paint business to Carlyle Group LP

Oct 23 (Reuters) - E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co : * CFO expects after-tax proceeds of $4 billion cash from sale of car paint

business to Carlyle Group LP * CFO expects sale of car paint business to Carlyle Group to close in Q1

2013 * Cuts 2012 capital expenditure budget by 10 percent to $1.9 billion * Expects global solar panel installations to be flat or up slightly in 2012

versus 2011 * Says one “bright spot” during quarter was cyanide demand * CEO says remains committed to expansion of titanium dioxide production

capacity in 2013 and 2014