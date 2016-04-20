Eiffage keeps goals, French road building still tough

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - Eiffage kept its goal of higher profits for 2016 after announcing slightly lower sales on Wednesday, saying it would boost productivity efforts and benefit from a robust performance of its motorway concessions as well as an improving construction business in France.

France’s third-largest construction and concessions company behind Vinci and Bouygues said road building volumes, which have suffered from reduced spending by a cash-strapped French state, were stabilising but were not expected to rebound significantly.

“A good order book in construction in France allows us to look at 2016 with serenity,” Chief Executive Benoit de Ruffray told the annual shareholders meeting.

Eiffage, which built the Millau Viaduct in France and the Sydney Opera House, generates roughly 85 percent of its revenue from contracting operations - which include construction and public works - and the rest from operating concessions, mainly motorways but also prisons and hospitals.

Its APRR motorway unit on Tuesday posted a rise in first-quarter toll revenue of 7 percent, as traffic benefited from weaker year-ago comparisons.

In December Eiffage named former top Vinci executive Benoit de Ruffray as its new chairman and chief executive, to replace Pierre Berger, who died suddenly in October. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)