UPDATE 1-Eiffage stands by 2013 goals, sees hope in Spain

* Confirms 2013 targets

* No construction slowdown seen in France

* Sees positive signs in crisis-hit Spain (Adds details, CEO quotes)

By Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Eiffage has seen no slowdown in its construction business in recession-hit France and is still targeting a increase in earnings this year, its chief executive said on Friday.

The company, Europe’s fourth-largest construction and concessions group, has also noticed some early signs that business could start picking up in Spain despite the country’s economic slump, Pierre Berger told Reuters.

“We are keeping the guidance we have given for 2013,” he said.

Berger’s comments, at least on Spain, run in stark contrast to grim macroeconomic data which shows much of Europe still deep in recession and unemployment in some of its southern members running as high as 27 percent.

While France’s economy is also stagnant, however, left-leaning President Francois Hollande has led a push back against the crippling austerity imposed on Greece and others.

“I can’t say construction activities in France have deteriorated. The situation remains difficult but stable, with positive signals for the public works business,” Berger said.

Eiffage said in February it aimed to improve profits as well as sales this year, after the latter reached a record 14 billion euros ($18.6 billion) in 2012.

Eiffage’s construction activities include civil engineering, new housing, commercial and industrial building, while the concessions unit operates motorways in France and other large infrastructure like the Millau Viaduct, the world’s tallest bridge.

Orders from local governments in France, especially for road works, have not slowed down, Berger said.

Indeed, large infrastructure projects in France could fill the company’s order book once it completes work on the 3.4 billion-euro rail project to link Brittany with the Loire Valley in 2016, he said.

Eiffage generates around 80 percent of its revenues in France, with the rest in neighbouring European countries including Belgium, Germany and Spain, where the fallout of Europe’s debt problems has shrunk the group’s business.

The recent announcement by the Spanish government of plans for tenders in 2013 to renovate the country’s road network, if confirmed, would be the first real positive sign since the start of crisis, Berger said.

“It’s the first time that a minister in Spain announces a series of tender offers since 2008,” he said. “Spain is suffering, but I am confident it will bounce back. We are the number-one road group in Spain, so we could secure a good number [of these tenders].”

Spanish Public Works minister Ana Pastor said in May the government planned to issue tenders worth around 1.3 billion this year to build new roads and renovate the country’s existing network. ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Lionel Laurent)