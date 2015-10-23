Eiffage says CEO Pierre Berger has died

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - French construction and concessions group Eiffage on Friday said its chief executive and chairman Pierre Berger had died in the night of a heart attack.

Berger, 47, had led Eiffage since Sept. 2012 after working for rival Vinci.

“The thoughts of the management and employees of the group go out to Pierre Berger’s wife, children and loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

Eiffage is France’s third-largest builder behind Vinci and Bouygues.

The group said it would hold a board meeting on Monday.

Eiffage shares were down nearly 2 percent by 0856 GMT. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt. Editing by Jane Merriman)