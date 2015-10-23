FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eiffage says CEO Pierre Berger has died
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 23, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Eiffage says CEO Pierre Berger has died

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - French construction and concessions group Eiffage on Friday said its chief executive and chairman Pierre Berger had died in the night of a heart attack.

Berger, 47, had led Eiffage since Sept. 2012 after working for rival Vinci.

“The thoughts of the management and employees of the group go out to Pierre Berger’s wife, children and loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

Eiffage is France’s third-largest builder behind Vinci and Bouygues.

The group said it would hold a board meeting on Monday.

Eiffage shares were down nearly 2 percent by 0856 GMT. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.