Eiffage recruits new boss from rival Vinci

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - French construction and concessions company Eiffage said on Wednesday it had named Benoit de Ruffray, a construction specialist with international experience, as its new chairman and chief executive.

Ruffray, 49, hired from the ranks French rival Vinci’s executives, replaces CEO Pierre Berger, who died suddenly in October..

His appointment at the helm of France’s third-largest builder after Bouygues and Vinci will be effective on Jan. 8.

Ruffray’s nomination had been widely expected after reports emerged in the French press earlier this month that he could be chosen.

“Benoit de Ruffray’s profile seems to be the right one, especially as international development is a priority for Eiffage,” Bryan Garnier analysts had said in a recent note.

Under the stewardship of Berger, Eiffage restored its profit margins after a global economic downturn weighed on construction and public works, notably in France and expanded abroad through acquisitions in Canada and Colombia.

Ruffray has been CEO of Vinci’s specialised civil enginering unit Soletanche Feyssinet since March 2015. He started his career in 1990 in French construction group Bouygues. He was first at Bouygues Travaux Publics, where he held a variety of positions.

In 2001 he was appointed to head Bouygues Travaux Publics’ Latin American area. Between 2003 and 2007 he was Chief Executive Officer of Dragages Hong Kong, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction. In 2008, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Bâtiment International.

He is a graduate of French elite schools Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees and also studied at Imperial College London.

Eiffage, which built France’s Millau viaduct and the Sydney Opera House, generates about 85 percent of revenue from construction and public works, with the rest from concessions, mainly motorways, but also prisons and hospitals.

Eiffage is known for its tight cost control and has expanded into higher-growth, more profitable concessions since the financial crisis hit construction.