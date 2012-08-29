FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eiffage profit rises on new concessions
August 29, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

Eiffage profit rises on new concessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - French construction and concessions group Eiffage said profit rose 19 percent in the first half, boosted by new management contracts including a sports stadium in northern France.

Net income advanced to 51 million euros ($64 million), the company said, on sales that were little changed at 6.62 billion.

Eiffage said its order book rose 20 percent year-on-year to 13.5 billion euros as of June 30, reiterating its full-year sales forecast of 14 billion.

Recurring operating income rose 11 percent to 499 million euros in the first six months, the company said, lifted by a 42 percent gain for the concessions department. ($1 = 0.7958 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)

