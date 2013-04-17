France antitrust watchdog fines Eiffage over prison contract

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - France has fined construction group Eiffage 960,000 euros ($1.26 million) for anti-competitive behaviour when bidding for a contract to build observation towers at a prison in Perpignan in southern France in 2008.

The antitrust regulator said on Wednesday that Eiffage and another company Vilmor Construction had colluded in the bidding process.

“Our investigation found a series of serious and matching signs that [the two companies] exchanged information before submitting their offers to the public tender,” the regulator said in a statement.

Vilmor Construction will be fined only 5,000 euros because the company is already in a court-protected restructuring process because of financial difficulties. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud. Editing by Jane Merriman)