FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France antitrust watchdog fines Eiffage over prison contract
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 17, 2013 / 10:35 AM / in 4 years

France antitrust watchdog fines Eiffage over prison contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - France has fined construction group Eiffage 960,000 euros ($1.26 million) for anti-competitive behaviour when bidding for a contract to build observation towers at a prison in Perpignan in southern France in 2008.

The antitrust regulator said on Wednesday that Eiffage and another company Vilmor Construction had colluded in the bidding process.

“Our investigation found a series of serious and matching signs that [the two companies] exchanged information before submitting their offers to the public tender,” the regulator said in a statement.

Vilmor Construction will be fined only 5,000 euros because the company is already in a court-protected restructuring process because of financial difficulties. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.