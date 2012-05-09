UPDATE 1-Eiffage Q1 sales rise, confirms 2012 target

* Q1 sales up 1.8 pct to 3.04 bln eur

* Order book was 14.1 bln eur on April 1

* Confirms 14 bln eur sales target for 2012 (Adds details, background)

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Eiffage said it is on track to meet its goal for sales of 14 billion euros ($18.1 billion) this year after it reported a 1.8 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday.

France’s third-largest construction and concessions group said its order book totaled 14.1 billion euros on April 1, up 4.9 percent since the start of 2012 and 20.8 percent year-on-year.

“The order book represents 12 months of activity for the contracting divisions, supporting management guidance, which is for sales of 14 billion euros in 2012,” the company said in a statement.

Sales in the three months to March 31 rose to 3.04 billion euros from 2.99 billion in the same period a year earlier, up 2.3 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Eiffage’s construction activities include civil engineering, new housing, commercial and industrial building, while the concessions arm operates motorways in France and other infrastructure, such as the Millau Viaduct, the world’s tallest bridge.

The company, which competes against larger peers Vinci and Bouygues, is predicting stronger earnings this year, driven by higher sales as well as better margins at its public works unit.

Shares in Eiffage, which have risen around 44 percent since the start of 2012, closed at 27.70 euros before the publication of its results, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 2.4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)