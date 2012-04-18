UPDATE 2-Eiffage maps out clear liquidity route

* Saw slight motorway traffic drop in Q1

* Motorway revenue up in Q1 thanks to price increases

* Shareholder Groupama may sell its 6.9 pct stake (Adds further CEO comments, shares)

By Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - Eiffage, France’s third-largest listed construction and concessions company, does not expect liquidity issues in the next five years after a successful refinancing of motorway joint-venture Eiffarie’s debt in February.

“In five years, the reimbursement of this debt will be almost over, and I think that we will not have any liquidity issues,” chief executive Pierre Berger told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting on Wednesday.

Eiffarie, Eiffage’s joint venture with the funds of Australian group Macquarie which owns the Paris-Rhine-Rhone motorway concession, refinanced its 3.5 billion euro ($4.6 billion) debt in February.

The deal included a 700 million euro revolving credit line and a 2.8 billion structured loan.

Berger also said while Eiffage had seen a slight drop in motorway traffic in the first quarter, revenue rose thanks to price increases.

Eiffage’s concessions unit operates motorways and other infrastructures, such as the Millau Viaduct, the world’s tallest bridge, and the Norscut motorway in Portugal.

Groupama, Eiffage’s fifth-largest shareholder, could sell its 6.9 percent stake in the company, although the French mutual insurer has not taken a decision, Berger said.

This month, Groupama sold its 3.1 percent stake in investment group Bollore, the latest in a series of moves aimed at bolstering its finances.

Berger said that Eiffage and Groupama would co-ordinate an eventual disposal to avoid a sharp drop in Eiffage’s price.

Based on the current price of Eiffage shares, the stake would be worth around 158 million euros.

At 1056 GMT, shares in Eiffage, which have lost around 38 percent of their value in the last 12 months, were trading 3.2 percent lower at 26.38 euros, underperforming the SFB120 index , down 1.4 percent.